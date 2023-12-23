What are South Dakota State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 140

South Dakota State's best wins

South Dakota State registered its best win of the season on December 9, when it defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank No. 137 in the RPI rankings, 78-59. That signature win against Northern Iowa featured a team-best 18 points from Paige Meyer. Brooklyn Meyer, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 287/RPI) on November 18

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 297/RPI) on November 6

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on November 24

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, South Dakota State has five losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

South Dakota State faces the 12th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Jackrabbits' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

SDSU has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

