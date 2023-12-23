The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) battle the Sacramento Kings (17-10) at Golden 1 Center on December 23, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Minnesota has put together a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.7 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.7 the Kings give up.

Minnesota is 9-0 when it scores more than 117.7 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (114.3), but also give up fewer at home (101.1) than away (112.3).

At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than away (25.4).

Timberwolves Injuries