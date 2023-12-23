Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Kings on December 23, 2023
Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings square off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- Edwards is averaging 24.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 4.7 less than Saturday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.
- Edwards averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- Edwards averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|13.5 (Over: -114)
- The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (12.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (13.5).
Mike Conley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: -154)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- Mike Conley is averaging 11.4 points per game this season, 2.1 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 2.5.
- Conley has collected 6.1 assists per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under (7.5).
- He has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (Over: -122)
|11.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: +106)
- Sabonis has averaged 19.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points more than Saturday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (12.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|13.5 (Over: -114)
- Saturday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5. That is 1.2 less than his season average.
- He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Fox's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Saturday.
