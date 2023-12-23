Will Vinni Lettieri light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:37 Away W 4-2

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

