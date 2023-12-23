How to Watch the Wild vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 23, with the Bruins having dropped three consecutive games.
You can watch along on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ to see the Bruins meet the Wild.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Bruins Additional Info
Wild vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|Wild
|4-3 (F/OT) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 99 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- The Wild have 94 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|31
|11
|19
|30
|34
|10
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|31
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|49%
|Marco Rossi
|31
|11
|10
|21
|10
|12
|40.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|24
|9
|10
|19
|19
|21
|34.4%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 26 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|31
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|31
|13
|14
|27
|29
|17
|33.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|28
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.4%
|Charlie Coyle
|31
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|30
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
