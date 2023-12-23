Wild vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.
Wild vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won two, or 15.4%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-11 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Wild have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Bruins Additional Info
Wild vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|96 (21st)
|Goals
|94 (22nd)
|82 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (13th)
|23 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (21st)
|16 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild went 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- Four of Minnesota's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Wild's 94 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Wild have conceded 99 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 13th.
- Their -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
