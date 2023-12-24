Will Alexander Mattison pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Minnesota's top rusher, Mattison, has rushed 168 times for 660 yards (50.8 per game).

Mattison has added 27 catches for 174 yards (13.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Mattison has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Bears 10 52 0 2 11 0 Week 14 @Raiders 10 66 0 0 0 0

