K.J. Osborn has a decent matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have allowed 225 passing yards per game, 18th in the league.

Osborn has 41 receptions (64 targets) for 436 yards and two scores, averaging 33.5 yards per game this season.

Osborn vs. the Lions

Osborn vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Osborn will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions concede 225 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Lions have put up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Osborn has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 61.5% of his games (eight of 13).

Osborn has received 12.3% of his team's 519 passing attempts this season (64 targets).

He has 436 receiving yards on 64 targets to rank 93rd in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 13.0% of the time in the red zone (69 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

