The Detroit Lions (10-4) square off against a fellow NFC North opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Lions vs. Vikings?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (0.1 points). Lean towards taking the Vikings.
  • The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.
  • The Lions have won nine of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
  • Detroit has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
  • The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won three of those games.
  • Minnesota has entered five games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+3)
  • The Lions have put together a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Lions went 6-4 against the spread.
  • The Vikings have covered the spread seven times over 14 games with a set spread.
  • Minnesota is 3-1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47.5)
  • Detroit and Minnesota average 0.5 more points between them than the over/under of 47.5 for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.7 less points per game (42.8) than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.
  • The teams have hit the over in nine of the Lions' 14 games with a set total.
  • Vikings games have gone over the point total in four out of 14 opportunities (28.6%).

Jahmyr Gibbs Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
12 66.0 7 24.7 1

T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
14 64.4 5

