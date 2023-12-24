How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to keep up with all of the NFL action in Week 16? There's no better place than NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game during the early and late afternoon windows, plus cut-ins to the biggest moments and pivotal drives all day. Read on for a look at all the contests you can expect to see during today's broadcast.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-3)
Total: 37
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-4)
Total: 37.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 44.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 41.5
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Browns (-3)
Total: 40
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 47.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
Total: 43.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 43
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)
Total: 48.5
