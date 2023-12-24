Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Summit League? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-9

5-6 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 71-59 vs John Brown

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMKC

@ UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Summit League Network

2. Denver

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-5 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: W 90-57 vs Northern New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: @ Omaha

@ Omaha Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Summit League Network

3. St. Thomas

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 104-51 vs Wisconsin-River Falls

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. South Dakota State

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-7 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: L 84-65 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Summit League Network

5. North Dakota State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 76-63 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Summit League Network

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

8-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: L 83-75 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: St. Thomas

St. Thomas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. UMKC

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

5-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: L 70-57 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Summit League Network

8. Omaha

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 5-22

6-7 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: L 66-53 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: Denver

Denver Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Summit League Network

9. South Dakota

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 6-22

7-6 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 69-66 vs San Diego

Next Game