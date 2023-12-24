When the Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions in Week 16, T.J. Hockenson will face a Lions pass defense featuring Jerry Jacobs. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 118.2 8.4 4 77 7.39

T.J. Hockenson vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson's 902 receiving yards (64.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 91 receptions on 123 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Minnesota's air attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 3,483 passing yards this year (seventh-most in NFL).

The Vikings have scored 290 points this season, ranking 21st in the league with 20.7 points per game. In terms of total yards, they are 11th in the NFL with 4,863 total yards (347.4 per contest).

Minnesota carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.1 times per game (fourth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Vikings are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 69 total red-zone pass attempts (61.1% red-zone pass rate).

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

Defensively, Detroit has given up 3,150 passing yards, or 225.0 per game -- that ranks the team 18th in the NFL.

The Lions' points-against average on defense is 23.6 per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 123 82 Def. Targets Receptions 91 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 52 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 902 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.4 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 325 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

