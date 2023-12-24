T.J. Hockenson vs. Jerry Jacobs: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
When the Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions in Week 16, T.J. Hockenson will face a Lions pass defense featuring Jerry Jacobs. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Vikings vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions
|118.2
|8.4
|4
|77
|7.39
T.J. Hockenson vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights
T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense
- T.J. Hockenson's 902 receiving yards (64.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 91 receptions on 123 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Minnesota's air attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 3,483 passing yards this year (seventh-most in NFL).
- The Vikings have scored 290 points this season, ranking 21st in the league with 20.7 points per game. In terms of total yards, they are 11th in the NFL with 4,863 total yards (347.4 per contest).
- Minnesota carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.1 times per game (fourth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Vikings are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 69 total red-zone pass attempts (61.1% red-zone pass rate).
Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense
- Jerry Jacobs leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.
- Defensively, Detroit has given up 3,150 passing yards, or 225.0 per game -- that ranks the team 18th in the NFL.
- The Lions' points-against average on defense is 23.6 per game, 10th-worst in the league.
- Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Detroit this season.
- The Lions have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
T.J. Hockenson vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats
|T.J. Hockenson
|Jerry Jacobs
|Rec. Targets
|123
|82
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|91
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.9
|52
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|902
|55
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|64.4
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|325
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|3
|Interceptions
