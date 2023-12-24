On Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Lions will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by putting up 394.4 yards per game. They rank 15th on defense (320.9 yards allowed per game). The Vikings rank 11th with 347.4 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 316 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3.5) Under (47) Lions 24, Vikings 23

Vikings Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

In 2023, four Minnesota games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Vikings this year have averaged 44.5 points per game, a 2.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Detroit is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

A total of nine out of 14 Detroit games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 0.5 more than the average point total for Lions games this season.

Vikings vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 27.3 23.6 30.6 21.9 24 25.4 Minnesota 20.7 19.2 20 20.5 21.3 18.3

