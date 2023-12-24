The Detroit Lions (10-4) face a fellow NFC North opponent when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before the Lions play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 47 -155 +130

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points in five of 14 games this season.

Minnesota's contests this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this year (7-4-3).

The Vikings have won three of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-3 when it is set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Detroit Lions

The average point total in Detroit's games this season is 46.5, 0.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 9-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Detroit has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 27.3 5 23.6 22 46.5 8 14 Vikings 20.7 21 19.2 6 44.5 5 14

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three contests.

The Vikings have gone over the total once in their past three games.

Offensively, the Vikings are worse in division games (17.7 points per game) than overall (20.7). But defensively they are better (11.7 points conceded per game) than overall (19.2).

The Lions have scored 51 more points than their opponents this season (3.7 per game), and the Vikings have scored 21 more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).

Lions

Over its last three contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Detroit has hit the over twice in its past three games.

In contests versus teams in the same division, the Lions are scoring 25.0 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 27.3 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 25.8 points per game in divisional games compared to 23.6 points per game in all games.

The Lions have 51 more points than their opponents this season (3.7 per game), and the Vikings have scored 21 more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 46.3 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.7 23.3 ATS Record 7-4-3 2-4-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.7 24.9 ATS Record 9-5-0 4-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-0 5-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 5-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

