49ers vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 16
Entering this week's action, the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) on Monday, December 25 at Levi's Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .
The 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 in their most recent outing.
Their last time out, the Ravens won 23-7 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ben Bartch
|OL
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Spencer Burford
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Clelin Ferrell
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deommodore Lenoir
|DB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malik Hamm
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Foot
|Questionable
49ers vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
49ers Season Insights
- On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 402.6 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (310.1 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (30.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 262.6 per game. They rank 14th on defense (220.6 passing yards allowed per game).
- San Francisco has been making things happen on both sides of the ball in the running game this season, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (139.9 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (89.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have forced 25 total turnovers (first in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the NFL.
Ravens Season Insights
- The Ravens have excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (374.1 total yards per game) and second-best in total defense (287.9 total yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have been a top-five unit on both offense and defense this season, as they rank fifth-best in points per game (27.4) and best in points allowed per game (16.1).
- In terms of passing, the Ravens rank 21st in the NFL (210.4 passing yards per game) and sixth on defense (185.7 passing yards allowed per game).
- Baltimore's run offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 163.8 rushing yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 12th by allowing 102.1 rushing yards per game.
- The Ravens sport a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.
49ers vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-275), Ravens (+220)
- Total: 46.5 points
