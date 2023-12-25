A.J. Brown vs. the Giants' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A.J. Brown versus the New York Giants pass defense and Bobby Okereke is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Eagles play the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. We have stats and information available for you below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Eagles vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants
|171.4
|12.2
|4
|31
|11.99
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
A.J. Brown vs. Bobby Okereke Insights
A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense
- A.J. Brown has hauled in 95 receptions for 1,314 yards (93.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.
- In the air, Philadelphia has thrown for 3,189 yards, or 227.8 per game -- that places the team 16th in the league.
- The Eagles' scoring average on offense is 25.6 points per game, seventh-highest in the league.
- Philadelphia averages 33.2 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 21st in the league.
- In the red zone, the Eagles have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 44 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).
Bobby Okereke & the Giants' Defense
- Bobby Okereke has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 122 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 19th in the NFL with 3,151 passing yards allowed (225.1 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).
- This year, the Giants have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by surrendering 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 356.7 total yards allowed per contest.
- Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.
- The Giants have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
A.J. Brown vs. Bobby Okereke Advanced Stats
|A.J. Brown
|Bobby Okereke
|Rec. Targets
|141
|36
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|95
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.8
|28
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1314
|122
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|93.9
|8.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|440
|9.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.