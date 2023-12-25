How to Watch the Celtics vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) go up against the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Celtics.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 13th.
- The 119.9 points per game the Celtics average are 5.7 more points than the Lakers allow (114.2).
- When Boston puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 16-2.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 28th.
- The Lakers put up just 4.3 more points per game (114) than the Celtics give up to opponents (109.7).
- Los Angeles has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are scoring 5.7 more points per game (122.7) than they are on the road (117).
- At home, Boston is ceding 5.2 fewer points per game (107.1) than away from home (112.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, draining 17.2 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Lakers score 114.5 points per game, 0.8 more than on the road (113.7). On defense they concede 105.8 points per game at home, 14.8 less than away (120.6).
- In 2023-24 Los Angeles is conceding 14.8 fewer points per game at home (105.8) than away (120.6).
- The Lakers pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|Questionable
|Heel
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
