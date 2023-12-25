Philadelphia (10-4) brings a three-game losing streak into its matchup with New York (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 43 points has been set for the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Eagles' upcoming tilt versus Giants, review the page below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Eagles vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Eagles have had the lead seven times, have trailed two times, and have been tied five times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in eight games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Eagles have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Giants have won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Eagles have won the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is allowing 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Eagles vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Eagles have had the lead six times (4-2 in those games) and have trailed eight times (6-2).

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in nine games (2-7), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

Out of 14 games this year, the Giants have won the second half four times (2-2 record in those games), lost nine times (3-6), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

