Kevin Durant will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

In his last time on the court, a 120-105 loss to the Kings, Durant put up 28 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Durant's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.9 30.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.0 PRA -- 42.5 40.2 PR -- 37.1 35.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.0



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Mavericks

Durant is responsible for taking 20.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.5 per game.

Durant is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Suns rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks allow 117.9 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 46.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks have given up 27.1 per game, 21st in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 15th in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 40 37 7 3 3 1 0 11/7/2022 39 26 4 4 1 1 2 10/27/2022 41 37 3 5 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.