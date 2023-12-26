Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 22.5-point prop total for Towns on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.2.

His rebounding average -- 9.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Towns' assist average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

Towns' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 25.2 points Anthony Edwards has scored per game this season is 3.3 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (28.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Edwards' 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +168)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Gilgeous-Alexander is 33.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 30.8.

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 17.5-point prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He grabs eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Tuesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.