Can we anticipate Jared Spurgeon lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (four shots).

Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:20 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:33 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

