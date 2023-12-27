Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 27?
Can we anticipate Kirill Kaprizov finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In 11 of 32 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken six shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Kaprizov has picked up five goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- Kaprizov averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|21:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|29:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|25:03
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
