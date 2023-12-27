The Minnesota Wild, with Matthew Boldy, are in action Wednesday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Boldy's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus this season, in 13:53 per game on the ice, is +6.

Boldy has scored a goal in eight of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Boldy has a point in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Boldy Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 3 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

