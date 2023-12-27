Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Red Wings on December 27, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Kirill Kaprizov, Alex DeBrincat and others on the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kaprizov, who has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) and plays an average of 21:18 per game.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Joel Eriksson Ek's 24 points this season have come via 15 goals and nine assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|8
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
DeBrincat has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games for Detroit, good for 32 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Dylan Larkin has racked up 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
