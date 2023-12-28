Mike Conley's Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 129-106 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Conley posted 17 points, four assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 14.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.8 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.1 PRA -- 20.8 23 PR -- 14.6 16.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 3



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

Conley is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks allow 117.6 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks allow 46.6 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Mavericks give up 27.3 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 29 14 2 3 2 0 1

