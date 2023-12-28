Minnehaha County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you live in Minnehaha County, South Dakota and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
O'Gorman Catholic High School at Tea Area High School
- Game Time: 2:50 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Tea, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Colton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
