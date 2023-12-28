Turner County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Turner County, South Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Turner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Colton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.