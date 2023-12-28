The Thursday college basketball schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Harvard Crimson playing the Rhode Island Rams.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Alabama State Hornets vs. Miami Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Watsco Center
  • Location: Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Miami (FL)

  • TV: ACC Network X

Harvard Crimson vs. Rhode Island Rams

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch Harvard vs. Rhode Island

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee State Tigers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gentry Complex
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State

Little Rock Trojans vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena
  • Location: Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech

Coppin State Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Location: Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Duke

  • TV: ACC Network X

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Kennesaw State Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KSU Convocation Center
  • Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Kennesaw State

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Petersen Events Center
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Pittsburgh

  • TV: ACC Network X

Columbia Lions vs. San Francisco Dons

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium
  • Location: San Francisco, California

How to Watch Columbia vs. San Francisco

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Portland State Vikings

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pamplin Sports Center
  • Location: Portland, Maine

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Portland State

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center
  • Location: Riverside, California

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. UC Riverside

