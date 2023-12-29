The Iowa State Cyclones will meet the Memphis Tigers in the Liberty Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Memphis?

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa State 35, Memphis 24

Iowa State 35, Memphis 24 Iowa State has won three of the five games it was the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

The Cyclones have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.

This season, Memphis has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Tigers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +310 moneyline set for this game.

The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa State (-10.5)



Iowa State (-10.5) Against the spread, Iowa State is 6-5-0 this season.

Memphis has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Four of Iowa State's games this season have gone over Friday's total of 57.5 points.

There have been eight Memphis games that have finished with a combined score over 57.5 points this season.

The over/under for the contest of 57.5 is 8.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Iowa State (26.3 points per game) and Memphis (39.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 25.5 24.8 26.2 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-2 2-1

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 58.6 59.6 Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.8 35.3 ATS Record 4-6-1 1-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-2-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 3-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

