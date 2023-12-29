How to Watch South Dakota vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bison have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- South Dakota has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 175th.
- The Coyotes put up an average of 79.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bison allow.
- South Dakota is 6-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota scores 82.6 points per game at home, and 70 on the road.
- At home, the Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game. Away, they allow 85.2.
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota drains fewer treys on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6), but makes a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (35.8%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 121-78
|Bren Events Center
|12/19/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|L 96-76
|Icardo Center
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-66
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
