The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota matchup in this article.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Dakota State Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Betting Trends

South Dakota has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Coyotes have been an underdog by 9 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

North Dakota State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Bison and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times this season.

