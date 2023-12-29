Friday's Summit League schedule includes the North Dakota State Bison (7-4, 0-0 Summit League) facing the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 14.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bostyn Holt: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Paul Bruns: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaac Bruns: 9.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 13.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jacari White: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Morgan: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 95th 79.1 Points Scored 80.9 61st 144th 69.4 Points Allowed 69.6 153rd 89th 38.8 Rebounds 44.4 10th 127th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 12.6 14th 70th 8.9 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 225th 12.9 Assists 13.1 206th 29th 9.5 Turnovers 12.9 261st

