South Dakota vs. North Dakota State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) meet the North Dakota State Bison (4-6) in a clash of Summit squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Grace Larkins: 16.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Mazurek: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Walker Demers: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Heaven Hamling: 13.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elle Evans: 12.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Abbie Draper: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Avery Koenen: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Krzewinski: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
