Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:07 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:40 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

