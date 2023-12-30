Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jerauld County, South Dakota today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jerauld County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wessington Springs High School at Jones County High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 30
  • Location: Huron, SD
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

