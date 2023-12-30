Matthew Boldy will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets meet on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Boldy's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Boldy vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy has averaged 14:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Boldy has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 26 games this year, Boldy has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Boldy hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 26 Games 4 20 Points 4 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

