In a Saturday NHL slate that features plenty of compelling matchups, the Edmonton Oilers versus the Los Angeles Kings is a game to catch.

You will find info on how to watch today's NHL action right here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,MSG-B,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,NESN,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,BSMW,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,MSG 2,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.