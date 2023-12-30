Penn State vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Peach Bowl
In this year's Peach Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The action kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-4.5)
|49.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-4.5)
|48.5
|-188
|+155
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Penn State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 7-1.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.