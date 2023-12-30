For bracketology insights around South Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 112

South Dakota State's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 9, South Dakota State defeated the Wichita State Shockers (No. 99 in the RPI) by a score of 79-69. Zeke Mayo, as the leading scorer in the victory over Wichita State, recorded 25 points, while Kalen Garry was second on the team with 22.

Next best wins

61-48 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on December 1

80-61 at home over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on December 31

65-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 268/RPI) on November 22

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jackrabbits are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.

South Dakota State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Dakota State has been given the 126th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Jackrabbits have 10 games left versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

SDSU's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Weber State Wildcats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

