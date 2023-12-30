2024 NCAA Bracketology: South Dakota State March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology insights around South Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
How South Dakota State ranks
|Record
|Summit League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|112
South Dakota State's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on December 9, South Dakota State defeated the Wichita State Shockers (No. 99 in the RPI) by a score of 79-69. Zeke Mayo, as the leading scorer in the victory over Wichita State, recorded 25 points, while Kalen Garry was second on the team with 22.
Next best wins
- 61-48 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on December 1
- 80-61 at home over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on December 31
- 65-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 268/RPI) on November 22
South Dakota State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jackrabbits are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.
- South Dakota State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, South Dakota State has been given the 126th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Jackrabbits have 10 games left versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- SDSU's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
South Dakota State's next game
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
