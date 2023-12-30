Can we count on South Dakota State to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-0 NR NR 140

South Dakota State's best wins

On December 9, South Dakota State claimed its best win of the season, a 78-59 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in the RPI rankings. Against Northern Iowa, Paige Meyer led the team by compiling 18 points to go along with two rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 243/RPI) on November 18

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 269/RPI) on November 6

74-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 328/RPI) on December 31

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on November 24

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, South Dakota State has five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Dakota State gets the 28th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Jackrabbits' 17 remaining games this year, 12 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

SDSU has 17 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

