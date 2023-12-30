The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by six points per game (scoring 113.4 points per game to rank 18th in the league while giving up 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +180 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 114.7 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 114.5 (15th in NBA).

These two teams rack up a combined 228.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has covered 14 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 28.5 -120 25.9 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 -110 21.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Karl-Anthony Towns or another Timberwolves player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Timberwolves and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.