The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4), who have +115 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Wild vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild vs. Jets Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Jets are 13-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Wild have claimed an upset victory in three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Minnesota has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-4-2 6 3.5 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.5 1.9 3 12.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.9 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.9 2.4 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-0 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

