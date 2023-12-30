On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Zach Bogosian going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

  • Bogosian is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

