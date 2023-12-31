Will Alexander Mattison Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Alexander Mattison was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up against the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Take a look at Mattison's stats below.
Mattison has season stats that include 659 rushing yards on 170 carries (3.9 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 27 receptions on 41 targets for 174 yards.
Alexander Mattison Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Vikings have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Mattison 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|170
|659
|0
|3.9
|41
|27
|174
|3
Mattison Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|18
|44
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|16
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16
|44
|0
|2
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|8
|27
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|18
|81
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|10
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
