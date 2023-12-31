NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild take the ice for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule today.
Searching for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,NESN,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,MSGSN,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Calgary Flames
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+,ALT,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
