How to Watch South Dakota vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) will visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six consecutive road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- South Dakota is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 284th.
- The Coyotes score 7.5 more points per game (78.9) than the Mavericks give up (71.4).
- When South Dakota totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-3.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, South Dakota is putting up 11.8 more points per game (82.6) than it is in away games (70.8).
- The Coyotes surrender 60.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 82 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total threes made, South Dakota has played better when playing at home this year, making 8.6 per game, compared to 7 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 35.8% three-point percentage at home and a 38.2% clip on the road.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|L 96-76
|Icardo Center
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-66
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|W 75-66
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
