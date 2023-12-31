The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) will visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six consecutive road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

South Dakota is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 284th.

The Coyotes score 7.5 more points per game (78.9) than the Mavericks give up (71.4).

When South Dakota totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-3.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

In home games, South Dakota is putting up 11.8 more points per game (82.6) than it is in away games (70.8).

The Coyotes surrender 60.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 82 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, South Dakota has played better when playing at home this year, making 8.6 per game, compared to 7 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 35.8% three-point percentage at home and a 38.2% clip on the road.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule