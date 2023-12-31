How to Watch South Dakota State vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summit League rivals meet when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) at Frost Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Fightin' Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games South Dakota State shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jackrabbits sit at 165th.
- The Jackrabbits average 5.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Fightin' Hawks give up (69.5).
- South Dakota State has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did away from home (66.6).
- Defensively the Jackrabbits were better in home games last year, allowing 68.3 points per game, compared to 71.9 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, South Dakota State fared better in home games last season, draining 9.7 treys per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Mayville State
|W 94-62
|Frost Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
