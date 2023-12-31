Summit League rivals meet when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) at Frost Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Fightin' Hawks allow to opponents.

In games South Dakota State shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jackrabbits sit at 165th.

The Jackrabbits average 5.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Fightin' Hawks give up (69.5).

South Dakota State has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did away from home (66.6).

Defensively the Jackrabbits were better in home games last year, allowing 68.3 points per game, compared to 71.9 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, South Dakota State fared better in home games last season, draining 9.7 treys per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule