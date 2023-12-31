The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) take on a fellow Summit League opponent, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Frost Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the South Dakota State vs. North Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Betting Trends

South Dakota State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Jackrabbits games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

North Dakota has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fightin' Hawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.