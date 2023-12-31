South Dakota State vs. North Dakota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 31
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at Frost Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Fightin' Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
- Where: Brookings, South Dakota
- Venue: Frost Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|South Dakota State
|-10.5
|144.5
South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats
- South Dakota State and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in six of nine games this season.
- The average total in South Dakota State's contests this year is 146.2, 1.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Jackrabbits are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- With their .444 ATS win percentages this year, both South Dakota State (4-5-0 ATS) and North Dakota (4-5-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Dakota State
|6
|66.7%
|74.7
|147.8
|71.5
|141
|143.7
|North Dakota
|3
|33.3%
|73.1
|147.8
|69.5
|141
|146.1
Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends
- South Dakota State covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.
- The Jackrabbits average 74.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 69.5 the Fightin' Hawks give up.
- South Dakota State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Dakota State
|4-5-0
|0-0
|5-4-0
|North Dakota
|4-5-0
|1-1
|3-6-0
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Dakota State
|North Dakota
|10-2
|Home Record
|8-8
|6-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|8-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.4
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-4-0
