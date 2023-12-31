The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) will look to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

TV: Fubo Sports US

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits score an average of 62.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents.

South Dakota State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

North Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The 63.5 points per game the Fighting Hawks record are just 4.7 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (58.8).

North Dakota has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.

South Dakota State has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Fighting Hawks are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Jackrabbits concede to opponents (35.8%).

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.9 FG%

15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Madison Mathiowetz: 9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Madysen Vlastuin: 6 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

South Dakota State Schedule